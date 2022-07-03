Andhra Pradesh: Indian Naval Ships visit Singapore

Cooperation and interoperability discussed with Republic of Singapore Navy

Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kadmatt, under the Command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, visited Singapore from July 1 to 3, as part of their deployment to the South East Asia.

INS Sahyadri is an indigenously built multi-role stealth frigate, while INS Kadmatt is an indigenously built ASW corvette. During the visit, the crew participated in professional interactions with the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) on enhancing mutual cooperation and interoperability, according to a PIB release issued here on Sunday.

Social and informal exchanges aimed at consolidation of ties and mutual understanding between the Navies were also undertaken.

The visit of the ships helped enhance maritime co-operation and bolster India’s strong bonds of friendship with Singapore that would further contribute towards security and stability in the region, said the release.

The ships’ visit also coincided with Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day. Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla visited the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to the soldiers who had laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Second World War.