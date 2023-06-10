Andhra Pradesh: Indian Association of Lawyers seeks early enactment of Advocate Protection Act in Parliament

June 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh chapter of Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) has demanded early enactment of Advocate Protection Act (APA) in Parliament to safeguard the interests and protection of lawyers across the country in the backdrop of increasing threats and attacks on them.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the IAL State general secretary K.S. Suresh Kumar said that Rajasthan government started its efforts by passing a bill on the APA in its Assembly and it is pending in Parliament. All the State governments should act like the Rajasthan government and ensure that APA is passed in the country, Mr. Kumar added. The same point was raised at the recently held national-level conference of the IAL in Kerala, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the Andhra Pradesh government should increase the corpus fund from ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore for advocates and also grant house sites and medical facilities to them

Mr. Kumar said that IAL is the largest bar association in the country and has around 15,000 members in Andhra Pradesh unit, including 1,400 in Visakhapatnam district.