Andhra Pradesh: increase healthcare spending to 3% of State GDP, Praja Arogya Vedika urges Health Minister

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has appealed to the State Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas to increase the allocation on health and family welfare in the ensuing State budget to at least 3% of the State GDP and increase it year-on-year to match the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) over a period of time.

In a letter to the Health Minister, PAV president M.V. Ramanaiah and secretary T. Kameswara Rao said that the expenditure on public health should be 6 to 7% of the GDP, according to various studies. The budget allocations, unfortunately, are limited to around 1% only. They also sought that the allotted budgeted amount is utilised without any cuts.

‘Develop infrastructure’

The government must develop infrastructure, recruit faculty, technical, medical and paramedical staff to cater to the needs of people. According to the norms of National Medical Council (NMC), it is mandatory for every teaching college and hospital to have an Emergency Medicine Department. The government must ensure that the department exists in all the medical colleges. Hence, the government must act immediately to allocate adequate funds for establishing Emergency Medicine Department and recruit necessary teaching faculty as well as develop infrastructure in every college, they said.

‘Recruit manpower’

While appreciating the State government’s plan to establish 16 more medical colleges in addition to the existing 11 institutions, they sought establishment of super-specialty education institutions, appointment of professors and assistant professors to enable improvement of healthcare in the areas like cancer, kidney and cardiac treatment. There is a huge manpower shortage in the existing medical colleges and their attached hospitals. The recruitment of manpower should be done without any further delay, they said

Research centres

Mr. Kameswara Rao said that all the research centres (like ICMR, CCMB and DRDO), established in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh by the Central government, are currently located in Telangana State. The State government should impress upon the Centre government to establish such research centres in Andhra Pradesh also as there is an impending need to take up research on specific diseases like filariasis, anthrax and malaria, etc, which are rampant in the State.

‘Develop VIMS’

He said that the Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) was established with an intention to develop on the lines of AIIMS and NIMS but the same has not been fulfilled yet.

The government must develop VIMS as a multi-speciality hospital by attaching a medical college for further research in the medical field, he said.