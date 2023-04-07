Andhra Pradesh: Incident of alleged attack on student by SI takes a political turn in Anakapalli district

April 07, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The issue of a Sub-Inspector of Police allegedly manhandling a student in a college campus is taking a political turn in Anakapalli district. Not just the college management, student unions, members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) have started to stage protests demanding suspension of the police officer.

It all started when I.T Minister Gudivada Amarnath had attended 116th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter and former Union Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram near a college at Nehru Chowk area in Anakapalli Town. During the programme, one a student from the college located just beside the junction had allegedly raised slogan ‘Jai Jana Sena’. Minutes later, a police officer working with Anakapalli Town limits had entered the college and allegedly manhandled the student and also dragged him after holding him by the collar. Some of the scenes were recorded on CCTV cameras.

Soon after the incident, one of the college management members and YSRCP leader Dadi Ratnakar came to know about it and condemned the incident. Addressing the newsmen on the same day, Mr. Ratnakar said that the SI had entered the college premises without permission either from the principal or the management. He also objected to his behaviour with the students. Principal and other faculty of the college had gone to Anakapalli Town PS and submitted a representation to DSP of Anakapalli (Town) Malla Mahesh demanding suspension of the SI.

When media enquired about the incident with Mr. Amarnath during a programme, he said that the SI had not manhandled the student, but had just warned and counselled him not to repeat such behaviour. The Minister said that it is indecent behaviour from the students, as at a time when they were paying tributes to a leader, the students had insulted the freedom fighter by raising slogans of some political party.

Meanwhile, members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a protest condemning the incident at Gandhi Statue near the GVMC office. The JSP leaders demanded that police take action against Mr. Amarnath. They alleged that the SI had acted at the behest of the Minister.

Mr. Mahesh said that they are conducting an inquiry into the incident.