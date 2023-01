January 20, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Welcoming the National Green Tribunal (NGT)‘s directions to the Brandix India Apparel Limited to pay ₹1 lakh compensation to each victim of the gas leak which had occurred two times during June and August in 2022, in its Seeds Unit, CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham said that the company must immediately follow the instructions.

He also demanded criminal action against the management for allegedly not following safety measures.