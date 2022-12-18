Andhra Pradesh: implement minimum wages for scheme workers, says CITU State president

December 18, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State president Ch. Narasinga Rao has called upon workers to wage united struggles till the implementation of the orders of the Supreme Court on fixing the minimum wages for scheme workers at ₹26,000. He asked them to be prepared for a ‘Chalo Assembly’ in March, 2023, if the orders are not implemented by then.

The CITU State president participated in the 12th CITU Mahasabha of Anakapalli district at Parawada on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that while the prices of essential commodities were spiralling, the wages of workers were not being hiked by the Union and the State governments. The pharma companies were earning good profits but were neither increasing the wages of workers, nor taking measures to mitigate pollution, he alleged.

He alleged that the Central and State governments were privatising the assets of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in a bid to share the spoils. He said that such moves would be opposed tooth and nail by the workers. He demanded recognition of the services of Anganwadi, ASHA, VAO and Midday Meal Scheme workers as government employees.

CITU Anakapalli district general secretary G. Koteswara Rao demanded protection of workers employed in pharma, SEZs and other industries. He also sought payment of compensation to the people of Thadi and Thanam villages and resettling them in safe places to protect their health. He said that the promise of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift them to safer places was not implemented so far. He sought that the managements, which had obtained various concessions from the government, should implement minimum wages for the workers.

AIDWA State president B. Prabhavathi, CITU district leaders Ganisetty Satyanarayana, R. Ramu, V.V. Srinivasa Rao and G. Demudu Naidu were among those who spoke.

Earlier, the workers came in rallies from different parts of Anakapalli district to the meeting venue.