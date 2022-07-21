Andhra Pradesh: IGNOU to conduct term-end examinations from today 

7.70 lakh students will appear for the exams across the country

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is conducting its term-end examinations from Friday.

The university has established 831 examination centres across the country, including 82 jail centres.

Around 7.70 lakh students are appearing for the examinations across the country and approximately 3,500 students will appear for the exams in Visakhapatnam region.

Students who are eligible for the June term-end examination can download hall tickets from the university website. The Visakhapatnam Regional Centre has set up seven examination centres in the region and has made arrangements for smooth conduct of the examinations.

Producing a hall ticket is not mandatory for students to be allowed entry into the exam centre, and they can be allowed to appear for the exam provided their names appear on the list of examinees for that centre, the varsity has instructed officials.

The exam centres will implement social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 protocols during the period of the exam in order to ensure the health and safety of students. Students are also required to adhere to the guidelines and maintain social distancing and hygiene, the varsity said.

Students are advised to be in possession of the identity card issued by the university. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

For more details, students can contact the IGNOU Regional Centre or concerned study centres/exam centres for assistance.