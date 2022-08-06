Andhra Pradesh: ICMR-NIN team visits Seeds factory after gas leak

August 06, 2022 22:31 IST

A four-member team from ICMR-NIN (Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Nutrition), Hyderabad, visited Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited (Seeds), where over 121 women employees had fallen sick on August 2, after a reported gas leak.

The team led by Dr. J.J. Babu Gedam visited the patients who are still in the NTR Hospital in Anakapalli and also interacted with the doctors and examined the case sheets and registers.

They also visited the villages, where most of the employees are recuperating after inhaling the gas, and also visited the factory to conduct a probe into the incident.

Within a span of two months, there were two gas leak incidents at the factory, with the first one happening on June 3, in which over 200 had fallen sick.