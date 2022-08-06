Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: ICMR-NIN team visits Seeds factory after gas leak

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 06, 2022 22:31 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 22:31 IST

A four-member team from ICMR-NIN (Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Nutrition), Hyderabad, visited Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited (Seeds), where over 121 women employees had fallen sick on August 2, after a reported gas leak.

The team led by Dr. J.J. Babu Gedam visited the patients who are still in the NTR Hospital in Anakapalli and also interacted with the doctors and examined the case sheets and registers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They also visited the villages, where most of the employees are recuperating after inhaling the gas, and also visited the factory to conduct a probe into the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Within a span of two months, there were two gas leak incidents at the factory, with the first one happening on June 3, in which over 200 had fallen sick.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...