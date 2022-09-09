Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: HSL constructs toilets at primary school in Vizianagaram district

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) has undertaken the construction of toilets at the Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS), MR Puram village, Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Cdr J.P. Gupta, Director (Corporate Planning and Personnel), HSL, inaugurated the CSR project, executed at a cost of ₹4 lakh, on Friday.

The project was executed through ‘Connect to Andhra’, an organisation formed by the State government, for augmentation of infrastructure in government schools.


