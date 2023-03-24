Andhra Pradesh: HRF urges Anakapalli District Collector to get enjoyment survey done to ascertain cultivation by adivasis at Kothaveedhi

March 24, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Adivasis of Kothaveedhi and Gunti of Konam revenue in Cheedikada mandal organised a day-long protest at Nehru Chowk in Anakapalli on Friday calling for protection of lands in their possession and their cashew cultivation. They alleged that land sharks were trying to dispossess them off what is rightfully theirs.

Addressing the gathering, Human Rights Forum functionary V.S. Krishna recalled that an HRF team had visited Kothaveedhi and Gunti on August 30 last year and examined the lands being cultivated by 16 adivasi families in survey no 289.

Nine of these families were Kondhs, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), who had set up home in the area about three decades ago and named it Kothaveedhi. While these are the plain facts, local revenue officials had refused to record them in any of the three reports they had submitted to the Anakapalli District Collector since September 2022, stated Mr. Krishna.

He alleged that the settled cultivation of adivasis at Kothaveedhi was being deliberately concealed so as to benefit land grabbers who were eyeing the land.

The officials had knowledge about the possession and cultivation by adivasis but they had refused to enter the same in the requisite land records, Mr. Krishna alleged.

The HRF had submitted a report to the Collector in September last year listing out findings of their visit to the village but there has been no response till date.

This was unfortunate, he said and demanded that the Collector at least now visit the village and ascertain facts on the ground.

National secretary of the All India Agricultural and Rural Labourers Association (AIARLA) P.S. Ajay Kumar detailed the manner in which land records were brazenly manipulated to the detriment of the adivasis. He pointed out that revenue authorities had so far submitted three reports to the Collector but had nowhere acknowledged in them the fact of existence of Kothaveedhi village and the settled cultivation by adivasis over many years.

Gemmela Balaraju, an adivasi farmer of Kothaveedhi, said they had toiled for 30 years and brought the land under cultivation. They had appealed in oral and written form on countless occasions to authorities concerned to come and see the land in their possession but to no avail. Revenue personnel were instead manipulating digital land records to favour benami agents behind who were some powerful interests. “Officials are all the time questioning us why we adivasis are cultivating the land, but are not bothering to ask the land grabbers why they had never cared to cultivate the land if it really belonged to them as they claimed”, he alleged.

A Balakrishna of the Koulu Rythula Sangam wondered how a white ration card holder could purchase over 37 acres at ₹1.63 crore. He alleged that there were many cases in the constituency of the Deputy Chief Minister and V Madugula MLA where adivasis were being sought to be deprived of lands in their possession by a nexus of benami holders and corrupt revenue officials.

CPI District Committee member Reddipalli Appalraju said a team had visited Kothaveedhi on March 5 this year and spoke with local adivasis and examined the land being cultivated by them. “Why are revenue officials unable to acknowledge what is clearly evident? We will continue to agitate till justice is done to the adivasis,” he said.

Extending solidarity to the adivasis, IR Gangadhar, advocate and Congress party functionary, said they would extend free legal support to the struggling adivasis.