Andhra Pradesh: HRF seeks immediate safety audit for all industrial units

‘Authorities failed to ensure safe workplaces for employees and those residing around industrial establishments’

Demanding an immediate safety audit for all industries in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the members of Human Rights Forum (HRF) alleged that the authorities concerned have failed to ensure safe workplaces for employees and those residing around industrial establishments.

What is of extreme disquiet is that even 24 hours after the incident, there is still no official clarification by authorities concerned about exactly where and how the leakage occurred, said V.S. Krishna of HRF.

Even the identity and nature of the toxic leakage remains unclear. There is a strong suspicion that the truth about Friday’s leakage is being sought to be obfuscated and suppressed, he alleged.

According to the HRF members, the medical and health facilities at the SEZ and various industrial units are inadequate and are not equipped either in terms of requisite equipment or medical personnel to handle such an eventuality of toxic exposure.

“We recall that the High-Power Expert Committee appointed by the State government following the LG Polymers styrene monomer vapour leak had made important recommendations including the need for a comprehensive industrial safety audit of all hazardous industries in and around Vizag. Till date, no such audit appears to have been undertaken,” Mr. Krishna said.

He said that the onus is on the regulatory bodies such as AP Pollution Control Board and the Factories Inspectorate.