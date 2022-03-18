Andhra Pradesh: Hot weather prevails over inland areas of Vizag

Dolphin’s Nose, Yarada Hill obstructing sea winds, says retired IMD official

Dolphin’s Nose, Yarada Hill obstructing sea winds, says retired IMD official

The past few days have witnessed hot weather conditions in and around Visakhapatnam city, with temperatures already touching the 40° C mark at several places in the district.

While Visakhapatnam Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 38° C on Wednesday, it recorded around 36° C on Thursday. The temperature in Waltair was 34° C on both days.

The low pressure area in south-east Bay of Bengal and movement of winds from south westerly direction has resulted in reduction in sea breeze flowing into the land and causing hot weather condition over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to data available on the CM’s Dashboard, Kannuripalem (Kasimkota) recorded 40.19° C at 1 p.m., Gaadhirai (Madugula) – 40.58° C at 2 p.m., and Kotauratla 40.52° C at 12 p.m.

“The sun moves northwards and naturally temperatures will go on rising in Karnataka and Telangana State and in Rayalaseema during April. The moist winds from the south are felt along the coastal region but they do not reach inland areas. The sea breeze in areas like Thatichetlapalem, Murali Nagar, Airport, Gajuwaka and other areas get sea breeze only after 3.30 p.m. This is because of the presence of the Dolphin’s Nose and Yarada Hill, which act as a barrier for the movement of the sea breeze. This is a peculiar feature of Visakhapatnam city,” says P.V. Rama Rao, a retired Director of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“This activity is seen when there are no clouds and it is a normal feature. The variation in temperatures between Waltair (city areas closer to the coast) and those away from it like airport and Gajuwaka normally have a difference of about 4° C. A special feature is ‘pressure distribution’, which results in wind discontinuity from Chhattisgarh to Tamil Nadu. The places which are to the east of the discontinuity are cool and those to the west experience hot winds. Based on the pressure distribution, it moves eastwards over Odisha and coastal A.P.,” he says.

“This type of activity was witnessed on May 24, 2015, when Visakhapatnam Airport recorded 45° Celsius, whereas Waltair recorded only 35° C, a difference of 10° C at two places in the same city. The airport was to the west of the discontinuity whereas Waltair (Cyclone Warning Centre area) was to the east of the discontinuity,” he added.