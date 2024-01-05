Andhra Pradesh History Congress to be organised in Visakhapatnam from January 6

January 05, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College will be hosting the 46th annual session of the Andhra Pradesh History Congress at the college premises from Saturday.

The two-day session is being hosted by the college, as part of its golden jubilee celebrations, said the secretary and correspondent of the college G. Madhu Kumar.

The session will be inaugurated former DGP of Andhra Pradesh C. Anjaneya Reddy, who is also a scholar on ancient Buddhism in Andhra Pradesh.

The other guests include K.C. Reddy, chancellor of RGUKT, and president of Dr. LB College governing body, K. Samatha, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, and K. Thimma Reddy, former HoD of Department of Anthropology, AU.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Prof. M. Srinivasa Reddy, general secretary of AP History Congress (APHC), said that the idea of holding the congress is to create awareness on history and deliberate on topics which would give the correct perspective on various events of history, which has been diluted over the years of colonisation and invasions.

About 200 delegates from various States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka will be attending the two-day programme.

Prof. Kopparthy Murthy, executive member of APHC, said that post the inaugural session, the discussions will be broadly dealt on five different aspects of history such as ancient Andhra, Medieval Andhra, modern Andhra, Historiography and local history.

Post the two-day event, a book will be brought out with the proceedings of the sessions and important papers will be published.

Basically, we will focus on the history of Andhra Pradesh and the impact of Indian history on Andhra Pradesh, said Prof. Thimma Reddy.

