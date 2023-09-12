Andhra Pradesh High Court should form internal committee to review ACB court proceedings in Naidu’s case, says BJP leader

September 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) P. Vishnu Kumar Raju urged the High Court to form an Internal committee to review the proceedings made by the ACB Court, Vijayawada in the wake of arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in alleged skill development scam case.

Speaking to a section of media on Tuesday, he said that he was surprised by the proceedings in the ACB Court, which announced its decisions to send Naidu to remand. “Not just me, even the lawyers as well as Judges fraternity are shocked over the ACB Court’s decision. It is high time, the HC should form an internal committee to review the proceedings and also take appropriate steps at the earliest to restore faith of people on the Judges,” he said.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju described the entire episode of Mr. Naidu’s arrest as a carefully planned strategy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop the TDP chief as well as TDP General Secretary, N Lokesh, who were busy in public programmes. He exuded confidence that Mr. Naidu will come out of the jail with a clean chit.

He expressed surprise on why the CID officials did not include the names of the officials involved in the project. Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju feared that Mr. Naidu’s life was in danger and the court should have granted house arrest.

“Everyone in the State knows that it is Mr. Jagan’s political revenge. They also know how clean Mr. Jagan is. During the year 2014-19, the BJP was in alliance with the TDP. What would be the situation, if our parties have targeted the YSRCP?” he said.

