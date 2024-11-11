 />
Andhra Pradesh High Court restores YSR Congress Party MLC’s membership, casting doubt on upcoming election

Published - November 11, 2024 06:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

After a Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising justices G. Narendar and T.C.D. Sekhar, has set aside Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju’s order disqualifying Vizianagaram local bodies’ constituency MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju (YSR Congress Party) recently, thereby restoring his membership, the elections for the Vizianagaram MLC (Local Bodies) now hangs in balance.

Mr. Raghu Raju was disqualified for his alleged role anti-party activities in June, this year.

Thereafter, the YSRCP selected Mr. Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu as the candidate for the MLC seat and the TDP is yet to announce its candidate.

But with the restoration of membership of Mr. Raghu Raju by the High Court on last Wednesday, the election process has come under doubt. As per the earlier schedule, the election will take place on November 28 and counting is scheduled for December 1.

As per senior advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar, who appeared for the petitioner, there was no prima facie case at all, but the Council Chairman acted in haste without duly inquiring into the matter.

He also said that the court has not only restored the membership of the MLC but directed the Chairman of the Council to rehear the petition after following the principles of natural justice and fair play,


