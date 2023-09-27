Andhra Pradesh High Court orders GVMC, APPCB to submit reports on steps taken to treat sewage effluents in Visakhapatnam 

September 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued directions to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to respond with the reports on the steps being taken for proper treatment of sewage effluents in Visakhapatnam by next hearing on October 11, in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana and `Waterman of India’ Rajendra Singh.

Mr. Satyanarayana, in a release here, stated that the High Court ordered the GVMC to suggest the steps that it wishes to take with a view to ensure the capacity of sewage treatment plants is increased, either by constructing new plants or by increasing the capacity of those which are already in use.

The High Court also asked the Pollution Control Board to take samples from all the sewage treatment plants that are functioning in Visakhapatnam and submit a report to the court before the date of next hearing. This is without prejudice to a committee that the court may propose in future which will take similar samples with a view to verify the correctness of the report submitted by the board, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

He said that they had filed the PIL in 2020 to protect the environment. After completing three hearings, the fourth hearing was taken place recently and the next hearing would take place on October 11.

“In the latest hearing, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur heard our pleas and asked the senior counsel K.S. Murthy who was present in the court to guide and to appoint the committee for finding a solution to this problem. At the same time, the court told the APPCB and GVMC to submit a report on the pollution levels and the measures to be taken in Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.