Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice to inaugurate Modern Court Complex in Visakhapatnam on September 24

September 23, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur will inaugurate the new Courts Building Complex here on September 24 (Sunday).

The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Visakhapatnam, and president and members of the Bar Association, Visakhapatnam, will organise the programme.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judges Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao, Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu and Justice Ravi Cheemalapati will grace the occasion, according to Alapati Giridhar, Principal District and Sessions Judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court complex was developed at an estimated cost of ₹26 crore. The complex will have separate blocks for women advocates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.