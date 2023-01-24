ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Hetero Foundation adopts 476 TB patients in Anakapalli district

January 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nakkapalli division of Hetero Foundation adopted 476 tuberculosis patients at NTR Hospital here on Tuesday, Collector Pattanshetty Ravi Subhash said here on Tuesday. The Collector said that Hetero has donated ₹20 lakh for the welfare of TB patients as a corporate responsibility under the Pradhana Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan scheme. He also invited corporate companies to provide similar assistance to the poor and the needy. The Collector distributed protein food to TB patients. District Medical and Health Officer A. Hemanth Kumar and Hetero’s GM (finance) Subba Reddy were among those present.

