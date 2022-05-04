Andhra Pradesh has gone bankrupt under YSR Congress Party’s rule, alleges Buddha Venkanna

‘State government is taxing people by increasing prices of all commodities’

‘State government is taxing people by increasing prices of all commodities’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State general secretary Buddha Venkanna has alleged that Andhra Pradesh turned bankrupt and people are vexed with the functioning of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Telangana Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao has spoken the truth with the regard to power cuts and bad condition of roads in Andhra Pradesh, he said.. The YSR Congress Party government was taxing the people by hiking the prices of all commodities, Mr. Venkanna alleged at a media conference here on Wednesday.

The TDP would invite the Chief Ministers of neighbouring States to see for themselves the ‘sorry state of affairs’ in Andhra Pradesh, he said adding that the party would bear the cost of their flight tickets. He wondered what was preventing the State government from making available Google Pay at wine shops and said that it was avoided to pave the way for corruption at Tadepalli.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made tall promises of making Visakhapatnam as Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh but not even a single brick was laid in that regard. Contrary to it, the city was being destroyed, he alleged.

He demanded registration of suo motu cases against Mr. Jagan for failing to honour his promises. He said that the Chief Minister would understand the wrath of the people of his constituency, if he went alone without any security. Referring to the speculation of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan of having a tie-up with the TDP in the next elections, Mr. Venkanna said that so far no discussions were held on the issue.