Andhra Pradesh: GVMC sends 160 sanitary staff to flood-hit Chintoor in ASR district

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) deployed about 160 sanitary staff (Public Health workers) to take part in relief operations in Chintoor area of Alluri Sitaramaraju district, where floods wreaked havoc recently, here on Tuesday. GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha flagged off the bus in which the staff were deployed near GVMC office.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said that on humanitarian grounds they have selected 20 staff from each zone and have sent them to perform sanitary operations in flood-affected Chinturu area. She also said that the staff are being equipped with gloves, aprons, masks, apart from broom sticks, bleaching powder, buckets and other machinery.