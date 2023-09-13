Andhra Pradesh: GVL urges NCBC to include four communities in Central OBC list

September 13, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Wednesday said four communities of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh would soon get Central OBC reservation as the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) responded positively and signalled a favourable recommendation to the Centre.

Mr. Rao, who was in Delhi along with the delegation of the representatives of the four communities — Turupu Kapus, Kalinga Vysyas, Sistakaranalu and Sondhis, said that he had submitted a memorandum of their demands at a public hearing organised by the NCBC.

The NCBC, a constitutional body and whose recommendation is mandatory for the inclusion of any caste in the Central list of OBCs, responded positively for recommending to the Central government the inclusion of the four communities, he said.

Mr. Rao, who led a delegation of over 150 leaders, made a detailed presentation about their socio-economic and educational backwardness.

He informed the NCBC that the Turupu Kapus, who were already included in the Central list of OBCs, had the benefit only in respect of the three North Andhra districts, whereas in the State list of BCs, the reservation benefit was extended to all the districts way back in 2008.

Had it not been for the community’s neglect by the previous State governments, the Central OBC reservation would have become a reality for the Turupu Kapus living all over Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Sistakarnalu and Sondi castes had been given reservation in the State BC jobs in 2009 following the recommendations of the Davala Subramanyam Commission, but no effort was made for their inclusion in the Central list of OBCs until he took up the issue both with the NCBC and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, he added.

Kalinga Vysya was given BC status in 2014, but no representation was made to the NCBC and the Central Government for their inclusion in the Central list of OBCs.

Highlighting the fact that this long delay had deprived lakhs of youths the reservation benefits for their progress and welfare, he said.