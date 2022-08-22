Andhra Pradesh: GVL seeks extension of OBC reservation to ‘Turpu Kapus’

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has drawn the attention of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of India on the need to extend OBC reservations to the ‘Turpu Kapu’ community in Andhra Pradesh.

On the representations received from the community members from different places in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Narasimha Rao had written to Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in this regard.

Acknowledging his letter, Mr. Rajeev Ranjan said that the matter would be placed before the Commission for further course of action as soon as the new Commission was constituted.

The community leaders thanked Mr. Narasimha Rao on his efforts.