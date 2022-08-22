Andhra Pradesh: GVL seeks extension of OBC reservation to ‘Turpu Kapus’

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 22, 2022 23:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has drawn the attention of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of India on the need to extend OBC reservations to the ‘Turpu Kapu’ community in Andhra Pradesh.

On the representations received from the community members from different places in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Narasimha Rao had written to Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in this regard.

Acknowledging his letter, Mr. Rajeev Ranjan said that the matter would be placed before the Commission for further course of action as soon as the new Commission was constituted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The community leaders thanked Mr. Narasimha Rao on his efforts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app