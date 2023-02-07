Andhra Pradesh: GVL refutes claim made by Vijaya Sai that the Union Government is delaying the Vizag metro rail project

February 07, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Refuting the claims made by YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in the Upper House on Tuesday that the central government was not supporting the Visakhapatnam metro project while it has sanctioned 20% assistance for the Bengaluru metro project, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao countered it by saying that the claims were false and stated that the State government has not even submitted a proposal to the Central Government seeking assistance under the new metro rail policy.

Later, Mr. Narasimha Rao tweeted that the Visakhapatnam metro has not received assistance as the State government had not even submitted a proposal to the Union Government for approval and funding. He attached recent Parliament replies in which the Central government stated that the State Government has not submitted even a proposal for sanction of Visakhapatnam metro project.

Mr. Narasimha Rao questioned Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy for blaming the Union government to hide the incompetence of the YSRCP government.

He further demanded that the YCP government immediately submit a proposal for a world-class Visakhapatnam metro and threatened to call for an agitation if the YSRCP government did not do this immediately.