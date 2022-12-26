Andhra Pradesh: GVL calls upon Kapu leaders in various parties to stand up for their rights

December 26, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has called upon the Kapu leaders in the ruling and the Opposition parties to stand up for the rights of their community and give up the fear of losing their positions in those parties, if they support the Kapu community.

The BJP MP was felicitated by the Kapu leaders for speaking on behalf of the community and supporting the demand for Kapu reservations in Parliament, at the ‘Kapunadu public meeting’ held, under the aegis of Radha Ranga Rayala Organisation, at AS Raja College Grounds at MVP Colony here on Monday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narasimha Rao recalled the contribution of the late Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao to the Kapu community as an MLA. He said that a statue of Vangaveeti should be erected on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

The BJP leader wondered as to how many leaders had agreed when the demand for naming a district after Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga Rao, was raised. Two districts were named after YSR and NTR. The general feeling among the two politically strong communities in the State was: “either we or they should stay in power”.

Mr. Narasimha Rao wondered as to why the Kapu leaders in the ruling party, who cry hoarse on behalf of the community at press conferences, failed to turn up for the Kapunadu meeting.