Andhra Pradesh govt. striving to strengthen energy efficiency sector, says BEE official

November 24, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Deputy Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Ashok Kumar has said that the Government of A.P. is making efforts to strengthen the energy efficiency sector, considering energy efficiency as a powerful tool to increase energy security and cost-effective solutions to meet the increasing demand for energy.

The A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), the State designated agency, with the support of the Union Ministry of Power, led by BEE, organised an investment bazaar conference to promote investments in industrial energy efficiency here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Kumar said that a Roadmap of Sustainable and Holistic Approach to National Energy Efficiency (ROSHANEE) programme was introduced by the Union Ministry of Power to upscale implementation of energy efficiency measures under various financing scheme to achieve 45% reduction in emissions by 2030.

He said that Investment Bazaar was one such initiative to showcase viable Energy Efficiency (EE) projects in presence of representatives of banks, financial institutes and industries for financing them. The country has an estimated investment potential of around ₹13 lakh crore in the category of energy efficiency. He said that AP State, through APSECM, has been the forerunner in organising Investment Bazaars in the country and the maximum EE projects have been identified by the BEE’s facilitation centre in Andhra Pradesh, so far. The State has also established a financial institutions committee to finance EE projects at the local level itself.

He said that APSECM was fully cooperating with BEE in designing interest subsidy schemes for industries and Andhra Pradesh was the first State, which proposed to initiate a scheme with 5% interest subvention which would have a major impact for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The scheme was being examined by the Union Ministry of Finance and the scheme was expected to support the energy efficiency projects in industries worth more than ₹15,000 crore that would be taken up in the next five years at the national-level.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of APSECM A Chandrasekhara Reddy said that AP was estimated to have an energy saving potential of around 25% (16000 MU) out of the total demand of around 66530 MU per annum in various key sectors including industries, municipalities, agriculture and commercial.

