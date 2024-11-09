 />
Andhra Pradesh govt. plans to construct a double decker corridor on old NH-5 stretch to decongest traffic in Visakhapatnam

The revised DPR for the double decker elevated corridor-cum-metro rail project is expected to be completed by March 2025, say officials

Published - November 09, 2024 08:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B. Madhu Gopal
Plans have been made for connecting the arterial roads in Visakhapatnam to the major roads, says GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar | Photo Credit: File photo K.R. Deepak

The plan of the State government to construct a double decker corridor on the 40-km stretch of the old NH-5 road, from Gajuwaka to Kommadi, as revealed by Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana at a review meeting in the city recently, can help in decongesting this road.

A drive down the old National Highway-5 (old NH-5), which passes right through the city, particularly the stretch between Gajuwaka and Madhurawda, is an irritation to motorists as they have to cross a number of traffic signals and their cars and motorcycles have to vie for space with heavy vehicles.

About four decades ago, when the single lane NH-5 bypass was proposed to be widened into a four-lane road, there were many who scoffed at the idea. In less than a decade, they realised their folly with pressure on the ‘wide road’ mounting with the huge increase in both personal and public vehicles. “It took us one hour and 55 minutes to reach Anandapuram from Maddilapalem in our car during the evening rush hour traffic,” said an official.

Had the government and the civic administration of the day not thought about it, the situation can well be imagined. Though a new six-lane bypass road was constructed from Anakapalli to Anandapuram to reduce the movement of heavy vehicles on the old bypass road of NH-5, now rechristened as NH-16, this stretch of road, passing through the city, continues to witness the mad rush of vehicles, particularly during the peak hours. The situation is projected to go from bad to worse after the inauguration of the Bhogapuram International Airport, scheduled for June 2026.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials have made an analysis of the vehicular traffic in the city and the ways to overcome it. The road development plan is also expected to reduce pollution levels in the city. The officials have identified 15 alternative radial roads in the city, which could be connected either to the NH roads and or Master Plan road. When contacted, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar confirmed to The Hindu that plans have been made for connecting the arterial roads in the city to the major roads.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is also said to be keen on development of elevated corridor, instead of flyovers at busy junctions, on the old NH-5 stretch in the city and integration of the Phase-I Metro Rail project in it. The revised DPR for the double decker elevated corridor-cum-metro rail project is expected to be completed by March 2025.

