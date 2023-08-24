HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh govt. in talks with reputed MNCs to set up centres of excellence in Visakhapatnam

We are having discussions with companies like TCS, Capgemini, Deloitte and Intel, say govt. officials

August 24, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (APITE&C) Department is currently in talks with the managements of software majors like TCS, Capgemini, Deloitte India and Intel to get them to set up their satellite centres or Centres of Excellence (CoE) in the State, possibly in Visakhapatnam, on the lines of Infosys, according to officials.

Infosys is setting up its satellite centre in Visakhapatnam and work on the project is progressing quickly, say sources.

“Everything is now in the discussion stage with the MNCs. All this is beyond the 65 proposals we received at the Global Investors’ Summit in Visakhapatnam last March,” an APITE&C source told The Hindu.

“TCS is looking at Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, but it is not clear where it will be finalised. Intel is actively talking to multiple players in India’s ecosystem. It is currently holding its Intel Tech Tour Malaysia in Penang. We are going to meet the Intel global head in September. The government is keen on persuading Intel to set up its CoE in Visakhapatnam,” sources said.

While talking about the progress of the 65 proposals signed at the GIS in Visakhapatnam, APITE&C sources said, “Adani’s Integrated Data Centre (200MW) project will come up at Madhurawada in four phases with an estimated investment of ₹14,634 crore over a period of 10 years. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for it in May. Regarding Infosys, interior design of the satellite centre is being done by a Singapore-based company. The cost of the project is estimated to be around ₹40-50 crore. The company is likely to start operations from this October.”

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) board member Sreedhar Kosaraju said that APIS is collaborating with Microsoft India to set up a CoE in Visakhapatnam.

“We have already held a series of meetings with the Microsoft India team. Another meeting will be held by the end of this year where the project will get a final shape. The government is also working hard to establish Microsoft’s Metaverse CoE in the city,” Mr. Sreedhar told The Hindu.

