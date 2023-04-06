ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh govt. has to allot ₹5 lakh for each TIDCO house, says CPI

April 06, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Unable to arrange for their share of the money, many beneficiaries are selling off their allotted lands, allege leaders

Harish Gilai

Leaders of various political parties taking part in a roundtable in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju on Thursday urged the State government to complete construction of the TIDCO houses and hand them over to beneficiaries at the earliest.

“The State government is allocating ₹1.80 lakh while the beneficiary must bear ₹35,000 for construction of the house. It is impossible to get a house constructed for ₹2.15 lakh. The government must provide ₹5 lakh for each house,” Mr. Pydiraju demanded.

Addressing an all-party meeting on the issue organised by the CPI at Visakha Public Library on Thursday, Mr. Pydiraju alleged that many beneficiaries are selling off the allotted lands as they are unable to arrange for their share of the money. “The lands are being purchased surreptitiously by YSRCP leaders. Many beneficiaries who have been allotted lands in the city outskirts are dependent on daily labour which will force them to travel into the city every day. How can these people live so far from the city?” he questioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leader Md. Nazeer said that the TDP government had built 3.13 lakh houses for the poor at six places. The YSRCP government, after coming to power, has just given the houses a coat of paint and is claiming credit for their construction,” he alleged.

Leaders from Congress and Lok Satta Party also attended the roundtable.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US