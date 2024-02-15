Andhra Pradesh govt. grants administrative sanction for establishing new Collectorate in ASR district at a cost of ₹100 crore

February 15, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The decks have been cleared for the construction of an integrated Collectorate complex for the newly-formed Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district with Paderu as its headquarters. This is one of the two tribal districts in north-coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to official sources, the process of calling for tenders is likely to commence by the end of this month or before the issuance of the General Election Notification-2024.

“The State government has granted administrative sanction for building a new integrated Collectorate complex in Paderu at a cost of ₹100 crore. Land of 12.50 acres has been identified near the medical college, which is under construction,” ASR district Collector Sumit Kumar told The Hindu on Wednesday (February 14).

The Roads & Buildings Department (R&B) is managing the project and is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

An R&B official said that any newly-formed district would need at least 15 acres of land for a Collectorate complex.

“Due to non-availability of 15 acres of land, we decided to limit the structure to 12.50 acres. We identified about 8.50 acres of land belonging to the Sericulture Department in Paderu. We also purchased four acres of private land for which the government has to pay ₹30 lakh for each acre, totalling ₹1.20 crore. The integrated complex will house the headquarters of all 84 State government departments, and will have around 600 to 1,000 staff,” said the R&B official.

The official added that the State government intends to set up modern Collectorate complexes in the new districts, unlike the existing districts.

The Collectorate complex proposed for the ASR district will have facilities like a ‘Spandana’ meeting hall with seating capacity for 600 people, a video-conference hall, an amphitheatre, recreation centre, and sports and games courts for employees. This apart, 30% of the 12.50 acres will be earmarked for green cover, such as a garden, cycling and walking tracks, the official said.

ASR district was named after revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju, who had organised armed struggles, mobilising tribal leaders from Agency areas of erstwhile undivided Visakhapatnam district, to prevent the exploitation of the tribal people by the British rulers. The district was carved out of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts on April 4, 2022.