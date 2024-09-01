Andhra Pradesh govt. declares holiday on September 2 for schools, junior colleges

The State government on Sunday declared a holiday on September 2 (Monday) for all government and private schools and junior colleges due to the abnormal weather conditions across the State marked by incessant rainfall, waterlogged streets and overflowing water bodies.

Reiterating the State government’s declaration of holiday for schools and junior colleges on Monday, Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad added that there will be no public grievance cell system at the Collectorate on Monday.

Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan also announced a holiday for educational institutions in the district on Monday. She warned that strict action will be initiated against the educational institutions which remain open contrary to government orders. Similarly, Alluri Sitharama Raju Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar issued orders declaring holiday to educational institutions in the district on Monday.

Collectors of the three districts warned people not to go into streams and drains till the situation turned normal, as rainfall was continuing in the catchment areas. Medical and Health officials advised people to take all precautionary measures like drinking hot water to keep viral and seasonal fevers at bay.

Rainfall data

Anakapalli district administration informed that the district received 1153.8 mm of rainfall on August 31 at 8.31 a.m. to September 1 at 8.30 a.m. due to the depression over the Bay of Bengal that crossed the coast on Saturday night. Rambilli received 107.8 mm of rainfall during the period. Munagapaka (84.2 mm), Anakapalli (80.6 mm), Yelamanchili (77.4 mm), Atchuthapuram (68.2 mm), and Butchayyapeta (63.4 mm). Other mandals received more than 20 mm of rainfall.

Visakhapatnam district administration informed that the district received 496 mm of rainfall during the period. Pendurthi received the district’s highest rainfall of 72.4 mm, followed by Gajuwaka (57.8 mm), Mulagada (57 mm), Padmanabham (46.8 mm), Pedagantyada (44.4 mm), Visakhapatnam rural (42.8 mm), Anandapuram (40.4 mm) and Seethammadhara (30.2 mm).

ASR district administration informed that Yetapaka mandal received 182.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Kunavaram (136.4 mm), Vararamachandrapuram (116.8 mm) and Chintur (104.6 mm). Many mandals received more than 40 mm of rainfall in the district.