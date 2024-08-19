GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh govt. commences transfer process for employees of 14 departments in undivided Visakhapatnam district

Employees who have completed five years of service in municipal areas and two years of service in tribal areas will be eligible for transfer

Published - August 19, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

At least 10,000 employees of 14 government departments are likely to be transferred in undivided Visakhapatnam district (comprising the present districts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju), the process of which began on Monday (August 19) and will go on till August 31.

There are a total of 52 departments in the State government, out of which employee transfers have commenced in 14 so far. Employees who have completed five years of service in municipal areas and two years of service in tribal areas as of July 31, 2024 will be identified for transfers.

“There are 45,000 employees working under the 52 departments in undivided Visakhapatnam district. We estimate that at least 10,000 employees are going to be transferred across 14 departments,” said Visakhapatnam District APNGOs president K. Eshwar. The transfer order was issued on Saturday.

There will be no transfers in the Education, Medical and Health Departments, which comprise a lion’s share of the government employees, Mr. Eshwar added.

The shifting of employees from one place to another as per the instructions of the Election Commission during the recent elections, and the process of sending them back to their original station after the completion of the election process, will not be treated as transfer.

The departments in which transfers will be effected are the Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Civil Supplies, Mining and Geology, Revenue (Land Administration), Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Endowments, Transport, Forests, Industries, and Stamps & Registration. Transfers will be effected in the Excise Department from September 5 to 15.

Preference will be given to visually-impaired employees, employees with children having mental disabilities and those seeking transfer to a station where relevant medical facilities are available, employees who have worked in tribal areas for more than two years, and employees with 40 per cent or more disability.

