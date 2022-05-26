Andhra Pradesh: Govt. can rename YSR Kadapa district after Ambedkar, remarks Bolisetty

Not against renaming of Konaseema, but the way it is being done: JSP leader

Taking strong exception to Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana’s reported statement that the names of districts can be changed at any time and that it is a continuous process, Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana remarked that the State government could rename YSR Kadapa district after B.R. Ambedkar instead.

“The name of Kadapa district was changed to YSR Kadapa district two years ago. Going by the Minister’s statement, the State government can now try and experiment by renaming the district after B.R. Ambedkar,” he said.

“The Chief Minister himself said that he has high regard for Ambedkar, so let him name Kadapa after him or make Pulivendula as a new district and name it as Dr. Ambedkar Pulivendula district,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

“We are not against Konaseema district being renamed as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. We are only opposing the way it is being done and the timing behind the move,” the JSP leader added.

“First of all, everything was done without taking the locals into confidence. The adviser to the State government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, had the audacity to say that while objections and suggestions were welcome, there would be no going back on the renaming of the district. If that were the case, why invite objections and suggestions, as it makes the entire exercise a farce?” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana blamed the YSRCP for the arson and rioting at Amalapuram in Konaseema and alleged that it was done to divert the attention of the people from the murder of V. Subrahmanyam, a Dalit, allegedly by YSRCP MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar.

The JSP leader also criticised Home Minister Taneti Vanitha for saying that JSP cadres were involved in the incident. “It is not the role of a Home Minister to set the agenda for the police by naming the members of a political party without any evidence. When the police have not said anything so far, why is she indulging in such propaganda, despite being the Home Minister?” he questioned.