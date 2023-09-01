HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh govt. acting in favour of Adani Gangavaram Port management on wage revision, allege CITU leaders

They also seek reinstatement of five workers, who were terminated by the previous management of the port

September 01, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district president K.M. Srinivas and secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar have alleged that the State and Central governments are dancing to the tunes of the Adani Group. They also alleged that the State government, which should support the workers, is working in favour of the Gangavaram Port management.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, the CITU leaders said that Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath held discussions with the representatives of the Gangavaram Port union and all party leaders in the presence of the District Collector, Police Commissioner and the Gajawaka MLA on the issue at the Collectorate on Thursday evening. They alleged that the Minister had spoken as though he was talking on behalf of the port management. The Gangavaram Port management representatives were not present at the meeting.

They alleged that the Minister’s statements that these were the final talks and the management had agreed to hike the wages by ₹1,500 and would not increase any further. The CITU leaders said that during 2021-22, the port had earned a profit of ₹760 crore. Giving 1% of that amount could have got each of them ₹12,700 more a month, than what they were getting now. They alleged that the Modi government at the Centre and the YSRCP government in the State were favouring the Adani Group.

The CITU leaders also sought the reinstatement of five workers, who were terminated by the previous management of the port. They also alleged that the YSRCP, TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) were indulging in double standards on the strike by the Gangavaram Port workers.

Gangavaram Port Union working president B. Jagan also spoke.

