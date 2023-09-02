ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor to visit Visakhapatnam for three days from September 8

September 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

He is scheduled to participate in the Andhra University’s Convocation on September 9

The Hindu Bureau

The State Governor S. Abdul Nazeer is likely to visit the city on a three-day tour from September 8, according to sources.

He is scheduled to take part in various programmes, including the Andhra University’s convocation, on September 9.

Speaking to The Hindu, an Andhra University official said, “We are yet to finalise the schedule of the convocation programme for public notice, but the Governor’s participation has been confirmed in the schedule. We are conducting the combined convocation (of 87th, 88th, 89th and 90th) on September 9 at the Convocation Hall.”

