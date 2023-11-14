ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor to visit Araku on November 15

November 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer will visit Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts on November 15, according to a release here on Tuesday. Mr. Nazeer will participate in the third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas & Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat in Araku at 11 a.m. He will leave for Hyderabad on the same day after completion of the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM-PVTG Development Mission in a special programme to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15 as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand.

The Governor is scheduled to virtually participate the national utsav from Araku.

