HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Governor to visit Araku on November 15

November 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer will visit Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts on November 15, according to a release here on Tuesday. Mr. Nazeer will participate in the third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas & Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat in Araku at 11 a.m. He will leave for Hyderabad on the same day after completion of the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM-PVTG Development Mission in a special programme to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15 as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand.

The Governor is scheduled to virtually participate the national utsav from Araku.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.