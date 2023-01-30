ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan to launch digitised ancient palm leaf manuscripts of Andhra University library in Visakhapatnam on January 31

January 30, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

1,480 manuscripts containing 2.5 lakh palm leaves have been digitised so far, says Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will launch the digitised ancient palm leaf manuscripts (Talapatra Granthalu in Telugu) and digital repository development of Dr V.S. Krishna Library of Andhra University here on January 31.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Monday said that the Governor will launch them on the sidelines of the South Zone Vice-Chancellors’ meet at the AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that the AU had started digitisation in January 2022 with around ₹30 lakh. The project was outsourced to a Bengaluru-based Informatics Publishing Ltd. The total number of palm leaf manuscripts available in the AU’s library is 2,069. Of them, 1,480 manuscripts containing 2.5 lakh palm leaves have been digitised so far, he added.

Manuscripts are in Sanskrit, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Pali and Prakrit among other Indian languages.

Andhra Maha Bhagavatam by Bammera Potanamatya, Andhra Maha Bharatam by Nannaya Bhattu, Yarrapragada and Tikkana Somayaji are some of the titles of the manuscripts.

