Andhra Pradesh government will support women in starting industries, says Minister

‘100 women will be offered training in the region’

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said it is a good sign that women are transforming themselves into entrepreneurs by taking advantage of various training programmes.

The Minister inaugurated an Entrepreneur Development Programme in ‘food processing’ here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that the State government would provide basic amenities to enable women to set up industries. He said that the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs, set up in 1993, has provided training to about 70,000 women, of whom 10,000 have transformed into entrepreneurs.

He said that as part of an agreement between the State government and the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India, 100 women would be offered training in the region. Of them, 75 have opted for ‘food processing’ and the remaining opted for training in ‘garments and textiles’.

He said that officials of the department concerned have visited Korea last month, on behalf of the State government. He said that measures were being taken to allot about 30 acres of land to the association either in Anakapalli or Visakhapatnam.