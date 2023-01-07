HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh government will provide subsidies and infrastructure to those who start domestic fish marketing, cage culture and live fish vending units, says Minister

Appala Raju inaugurates a modern fish market at Vizag Fishing Harbour

January 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Fisheries Minister Seediri Appala Raju on Saturday inaugurated a modern fish market at Vizag Fishing Harbour built at a cost of ₹2.75 crore. He said that now 116 fishermen would be able to sell fish in the market. The Minister also announced that the State government will provide subsidies and infrastructure to those who start domestic fish marketing, cage culture and live fish vending units.

Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that about 10,000 families depend on the fish market. Local MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said that it was a long time dream of the fishermen here to have a modern market and finally the State government fulfilled it.

