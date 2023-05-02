Andhra Pradesh government trying to benefit Adani Group by granting IALA status in Visakhapatnam, alleges CPI(M) leader

May 02, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The CPI(M) has alleged that the State government was trying to benefit the Adani Group by granting special ‘Industrial Area Local Authority’ status for the Adani Data Centre, for the establishment of a 200 MW solar power plant on IT Hill no. 4 at Rushikonda for which land was given for ₹130 crore as against the market rate of ₹4,000 crore.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party floor leader in the GVMC B. Ganga Rao alleged that the granting of IALA status to the Adani Group would deprive the GVMC of its revenue. The IALA status would enable the private company to avoid payment of property tax, building plan charges, advertisement revenue, profession tax and other taxes, which would run into crores of rupees.

The corporation has already lost ₹5 crore as 130 acres of land was transferred to the private investor, without levying registration charges. The CPI(M) leader alleged that the State government has pressurised the GVMC and got the proposal for granting of IALA status at the council Meeting held on April 28. The 276-acre land, sanctioned on IT Hill no.4, has been changed to ‘mixed user zone-2’ in the Master Plan-2041. This would allow construction of Star hotels, shopping malls and multiplexes, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT