ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government trying to benefit Adani Group by granting IALA status in Visakhapatnam, alleges CPI(M) leader

May 02, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) has alleged that the State government was trying to benefit the Adani Group by granting special ‘Industrial Area Local Authority’ status for the Adani Data Centre, for the establishment of a 200 MW solar power plant on IT Hill no. 4 at Rushikonda for which land was given for ₹130 crore as against the market rate of ₹4,000 crore.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party floor leader in the GVMC B. Ganga Rao alleged that the granting of IALA status to the Adani Group would deprive the GVMC of its revenue. The IALA status would enable the private company to avoid payment of property tax, building plan charges, advertisement revenue, profession tax and other taxes, which would run into crores of rupees.

The corporation has already lost ₹5 crore as 130 acres of land was transferred to the private investor, without levying registration charges. The CPI(M) leader alleged that the State government has pressurised the GVMC and got the proposal for granting of IALA status at the council Meeting held on April 28. The 276-acre land, sanctioned on IT Hill no.4, has been changed to ‘mixed user zone-2’ in the Master Plan-2041. This would allow construction of Star hotels, shopping malls and multiplexes, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US