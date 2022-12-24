Andhra Pradesh government should give free ration to all, says BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav

December 24, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Appreciating the Union Government’s decision to give free food grains to all, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that the State Government should change its policy to give the free foodgrains only to National Food Security Act (NFSA) cardholders only and follow the Centre’s decision to give free foodgrains to all.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the Union Government’s decision to provide free foodgrains to all till December 2023 was a revolutionary decision and none of the deserving beneficiaries in the State should be left out.

The State Government had stopped providing the early scheme under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana since August, but after much persuasion it has started again, he said. “But they are limiting the scheme only to NFSA cardholders, which is against the spirit of the initiative. In the State there are over 1.2 crore white card holders and all of them should be benefited. But the State government is giving only to the 89 lakh odd NFSA cardholders. In Visakhapatnam district itself about three lakh beneficiaries are being deprived,” he said.

Mr. Madhav alleged that this discrimination is being done with an intent to fuel a huge scam in the Civil Supplies Department. “Huge stock of foodgrain is lying stored in the godowns and depots, as the Centre is providing its full quota, but the State is providing it only to a few,” he alleged.

“We demand that the State Government come out with a white paper and clear the allegations or we will be forced to stage a State-wide dharna with the beneficiaries,” Mr. Madhav said.

He said that the State Government should wind up one of the two distribution systems, as it is creating confusion. “The State should either follow the door delivery through vehicles or stick on to the old system of supply through the depots. Having both is creating confusion, as well as opening avenues for scams,” said the BJP MLC. “We also demand that the State Government conduct a survey and weed out all duplicate cards,” he said.

NAOB issue

Speaking about the issue with fishermen who have been agitating for the past few months alleging that the NAOB (Naval Alternate Operations Base) project is depriving them of their livelihood, he said that the issue has been discussed with the chiefs of NAOB and naval authorities and also with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Defence Secretary.

“We have apprised the Defence Minister about the issue and very shortly a solution will be found and justice will be done to the project displaced fishermen,” said Mr. Madhav.

Land allotment

Mr. Madhav said that due to the delay in allotting lands, there is a threat that many Central Government projects being shifted to other States.

The land for projects such as IIPE (Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy), 500-bed ESI Hospital, National Institute of Naturopathy and CGHS, are still to be handed over, despite the land being identified and funds from the Union Government being allocated.

The Union Government has also sanctioned the project of constructing a stadium for the physically-challenged, but the five-acre land is still not given, Mr. Madhav said.

According to Mr. Madhav, the name of the housing project needs to be changed. Despite the Union Government giving the funding, the State Government is naming the project as Jagananna Colony. “The State Government has no financial contribution so far. It is yet to give its share of ₹1 lakh, but has already received the funding of ₹1.8 lakh per house from the Union Government. If the name is not changed we will take up an agitation State-wide,” he warned.

On the alliance with JSP, he said it is intact and very shortly both the parties will jointly launch agitations on various issues.