Andhra Pradesh government sanctions ₹150 crore for revetment to check erosion of Godavari riverbed in Konaseema islands

August 08, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KUNA LANKA (KONASEEMA DISTRICT)

Tenders will be called for the construction of a 3.5 km-long structure in September, says Chief Minister; irrigation engineers told to prepare the estimate within two weeks

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inspecting the flood-hit areas in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on August 8 (Tuesday) sanctioned ₹150 crore for the construction of a 3.5 km-long revetment along a stretch of islands in the Godavari river and its branches to prevent the erosion of the riverbed in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Accompanied by Collector Himanshu Shukla and irrigation engineers, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 8 (Tuesday) inspected the island where erosion of the riverbed was reported during the Godavari floods a week ago.

During his whirlwind tour of the island in the Godavari delta, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the devastation caused by the flood at Gurajapu Lanka, Kondu Lanka and Kuna Lanka.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with a flood victim in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Addressing the flood victims at Kuna Lanka, the Chief Minister said that the erosion of the riverbed was severe in some islands. “The 3.5 km-long revetment will prevent erosion of the riverbed in islands. Tenders for ₹150-crore project will be invited in September,” he said and asked the irrigation engineers to prepare the estimate within two weeks.

The proposed revetment will cover Potti Lanka, Thane Lanka, Kuna Lanka, Gurajapu Lanka, Vivekananda Bridge Point and Kondu Kuduru Lanka, he said.

Flood compensation

The Chief Minister promised that compensation for the damage done during the Godavari floods would be provided to victims by the August-end.

“The farmers should confirm their crop loss details with the respective village secretariats to claim the compensation,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

