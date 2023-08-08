HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh government sanctions ₹150 crore for revetment to check erosion of Godavari riverbed in Konaseema islands

Tenders will be called for the construction of a 3.5 km-long structure in September, says Chief Minister; irrigation engineers told to prepare the estimate within two weeks

August 08, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KUNA LANKA (KONASEEMA DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inspecting the flood-hit areas in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inspecting the flood-hit areas in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on August 8 (Tuesday) sanctioned ₹150 crore for the construction of a 3.5 km-long revetment along a stretch of islands in the Godavari river and its branches to prevent the erosion of the riverbed in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Accompanied by Collector Himanshu Shukla and irrigation engineers, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 8 (Tuesday) inspected the island where erosion of the riverbed was reported during the Godavari floods a week ago.

During his whirlwind tour of the island in the Godavari delta, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the devastation caused by the flood at Gurajapu Lanka, Kondu Lanka and Kuna Lanka.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with a flood victim in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with a flood victim in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Addressing the flood victims at Kuna Lanka, the Chief Minister said that the erosion of the riverbed was severe in some islands. “The 3.5 km-long revetment will prevent erosion of the riverbed in islands. Tenders for ₹150-crore project will be invited in September,” he said and asked the irrigation engineers to prepare the estimate within two weeks.

The proposed revetment will cover Potti Lanka, Thane Lanka, Kuna Lanka, Gurajapu Lanka, Vivekananda Bridge Point and Kondu Kuduru Lanka, he said.

Flood compensation

The Chief Minister promised that compensation for the damage done during the Godavari floods would be provided to victims by the August-end.

“The farmers should confirm their crop loss details with the respective village secretariats to claim the compensation,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / flood

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.