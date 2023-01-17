Andhra Pradesh government received invitation for WEF’s summit in Davos, says IT Minister

January 17, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has clarified that false information is being spread through social media posts, TV channels and newspapers that Andhra Pradesh was not invited to the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Summit in Davos.

“This is completely untrue. The government has received an official invitation from WEF on November 25 addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Mr. Amarnath while showing a copy of the invitation to the media at the Government’s Circuit House here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters, he clarified that the State government will not be present in the WEF summit this time as Mr. Jagan is focussing on the arrangements for the Government’s prestigious Global Investors’ meet in Visakhapatnam in March.

Mr. Amarnath alleged that Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party cadres were trying to mislead people by spreading false propaganda. The State Government had signed MoUs for investments to the tune of ₹1.25 lakh crore in the last year’s summit in Davos, but has decided not to attend this year, due to the AP Government’s commitment for the upcoming global meets, the Minister said

“Mr. Naidu always make false claims Rajiv Gandhi is the pioneer of IT sector in India and former united Andhra Pradesh chief minister Janardhan Reddy had laid the foundation stone of Hi-tech City in Hyderabad, but the TDP chief is boasting that he only developed the High-tech City and IT sector in India,” Mr. Amarnath said.

WEF is an annual invitation event that attracts around 3,000 delegates from around the world. Delegates meet to solve problems and discuss solutions. It also attracts investors. The 53rd edition of the event that began on Sunday will continue till January 20.