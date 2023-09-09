Andhra Pradesh government providing full support for the development of new districts, says Chief Secretary

September 09, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The State Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said that the State government is providing full support for the development of new districts.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy reviewed the administrative wings of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) and Manyam-Parvathipuram districts at ASR district headquarters at Paderu on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy said that he had come to Paderu to solve the problems of the two districts at the State government level. He said that he had the experience of working in both the districts, and due to his previous postings in his career, he had knowledge about the geographical and social conditions of the people there.

“Due to decentralisation, people of the new districts are now able to avail the services of Collectors and other bureaucrats at their doorsteps,“ Mr. Jawahar Reddy said.

In the review meeting, the Collectors made PowerPoint presentation on the issues of their districts.

ASR Collector Sumit Kumar and Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar spoke.