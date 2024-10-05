GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh government planning to establish golf courses to promote tourism, says Minister

After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the golf course at East Point Colony is the only golf course in the State, says Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh giving away prizes to the winners of Vizag Open Golf Championship at East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh giving away prizes to the winners of Vizag Open Golf Championship at East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh has said that the State government is planning to set up golf courses at various places, especially one at Amaravati, to promote tourism.

Mr. Durgesh took part in the concluding ceremony of ‘Vizag Open Golf Championship 2024’ organised by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) at East Point Golf Club (EPGC) here on Saturday. The event, which began on October 2, saw participants from various places from across the globe. Mr. Durgesh gave away prizes to the winners Angad Cheema, Amand Art and a few others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Durgesh said that the State government is committed to develop and support the golf courses. He said that after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the golf course at East Point Colony is the only golf course in the State with all the facilities and it is a matter of pride for the State. He stressed the need for developing more golf courses across the State to attract tourists and golf enthusiasts.

He said that by organising such events, the EPGC is gaining global recognition, which is good for not only Visakhapatnam, but also for Andhra Pradesh. He also appreciated the organising committee members including M.S.N. Raju and Ramakrishna.

PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mande, Director Vikas Singh and others were present.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:24 pm IST

