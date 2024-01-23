ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government officials visit Centurion University for collaboration on proposed skill university

January 23, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The State School Education and Skill Development & Training Principal Secretary S. Suresh Kumar and his team visited the Centurion University campus at Jatni near Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, according to a release here from the university.

The visit was aimed at understanding the vision, strategies and practices adopted by the university in imparting skills, following the guidance of Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, seeking collaboration for the proposed Skill University of Andhra Pradesh, the release added.

The discussions were primarily centred around the establishment of a skill university and the integration of skills into university courses. The Andhra Pradesh government’s visit marks a significant step towards creating a robust framework for skill enhancement and knowledge exchange with the university, the release added.

