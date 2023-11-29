Andhra Pradesh government is building ‘Skill Cascading Ecosystem’ to target over 20 million people in the next 15 years, says official

November 29, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is building a groundbreaking ‘Skill Cascading Ecosystem’ through the AP Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). The State government aims to target over 20 million people in the next 15 years to meet the skilled manpower demands and make Andhra Pradesh the knowledge hub of the world.

With 26 skill colleges and 192 hubs across the State, 55 industries have joined hands with APSSDC as ‘skill spokes’ to train youth according to their specific requirements. The goal is to position Andhra Pradesh as a national and global leader in skill development. As part of the Skill International initiative, the APSSDC is facilitating opportunities for skilled youth in foreign countries, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching a range of initiatives, in Visakhapatnam, which includes the ‘AP Skill Universe’ application.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh Government is investing over ₹100 crore to modernise and re-brand 83 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), 87 polytechnic colleges, and 26 skill colleges as industry-cum-training centres.

“The Cascading Ecosystem is a first-of-its-kind integrated model designed to address shortcomings in existing skill development programmes. It aims to provide holistic training aligned with future industry needs,” according to the Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Training Department Suresh Kumar.

AP Skills Universe is a one stop digital portal for all skill development-related activities in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who are seeking training in different skills or looking for job opportunities can register on the portal for the same.

He noted that “A unique feature provided by the AP Skills Universe platform is that it will allow the job providers to register on the same platform as well, which will make it easy for job seekers to get in touch with them.”

One of the beneficiaries of the initiative, a Mechanical Engineering student from SV College expressed his gratitude to APSSDC for transforming his career. Through APSSDC, he secured his first job, gained crucial technical skills, and earned the international Dassault Systems certification, enhancing his resume significantly. His experience reflects the positive impact of APSSDC’s Skill Cascading Ecosystem in preparing Andhra Pradesh’s youth for a competitive and globally relevant future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.