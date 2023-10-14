ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government imposing burden on people by increasing power tariff, says CPI

October 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Communisty Party of India (CPI) district secretary M. Pydiraju has said that the State government is imposing undue burden on the people by increasing the electricity charges. While participating in the State-level protest against the hike in electricity charges at RK Beach here on Saturday, Mr. Pydiraju said that the YSRCP government had increased the electricity bills by imposing hidden charges. Although the government has announced that they would supply free electricity up to 200 units to every family, the announcement has not been materialised so far, he said.

