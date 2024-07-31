Andhra Pradesh government has handed over land for construction of rail zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam, Naidu tells CPI leaders

The State government has handed over the land for construction of the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zonal headquarters in Visakhapatnam, and the Centre was asked to operationalise the zone at the earliest, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told a delegation of the CPI leaders.

A CPI delegation led by its national secretary K. Narayana, national council member A. Vanaja, State secretary K. Ramakrishna, State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, party leaders Muppalla Nageswara Rao, J. Wilson and G. Obulesu met Mr. Naidu at Amaravati on Wednesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy, who was also convener of the Visakha Railway Zone Sadhana Samithi, before S Co R, was declared nearly five-and-a-half years ago, asked the Chief Minister about the delay in handing over of the land to the railways.

Mr. Naidu has said that the land was already handed over and the Centre was asked to start the construction work on the zone without any delay, Mr. Murthy told this reporter on the phone.

The delegation also impressed upon the Chief Minister on the need to exert pressure on the Centre for continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector or merging it in SAIL, early completion of the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Naidu had responded positively on these issues, he said.

