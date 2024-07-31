ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government has handed over land for construction of rail zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam, Naidu tells CPI leaders

Published - July 31, 2024 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union government urged to operationalise the South Coast Railway zone at the earliest, the Chief Minister informs the party delegation

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has handed over the land for construction of the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zonal headquarters in Visakhapatnam, and the Centre was asked to operationalise the zone at the earliest, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told a delegation of the CPI leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

A CPI delegation led by its national secretary K. Narayana, national council member A. Vanaja, State secretary K. Ramakrishna, State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, party leaders Muppalla Nageswara Rao, J. Wilson and G. Obulesu met Mr. Naidu at Amaravati on Wednesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy, who was also convener of the Visakha Railway Zone Sadhana Samithi, before S Co R, was declared nearly five-and-a-half years ago, asked the Chief Minister about the delay in handing over of the land to the railways.

Mr. Naidu has said that the land was already handed over and the Centre was asked to start the construction work on the zone without any delay, Mr. Murthy told this reporter on the phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The delegation also impressed upon the Chief Minister on the need to exert pressure on the Centre for continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector or merging it in SAIL, early completion of the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Naidu had responded positively on these issues, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US